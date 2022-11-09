SAN ANGELO, Texas — In honor of the nation’s military veterans Angelo State University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day will its annual Veterans Vigil on Friday, Nov. 11. This will take place at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove located next to the Mayer Administrative building.

This event will begin at 5 p.m. with multiple activities taking place including:

Welcome Remarks – ASU Cadet Angel Guzman

Invocation – Capt. Ben Hutchison, Air Force Chaplain

Guest Speaker – ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr., Lt Gen (ret), USAF

Guest Speaker – Lt Col (ret) Darcy Maloney

Flag Retreat Ceremony

Commemorative Wreath Presentation

Candlelight Vigil

A release from the university shares that the candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with ASU cadets standing vigil. There will also be readings of short biographies of ASU alumni veterans. This vigil and reading will continue at Memorial Oak Grove until midnight.

The ASU Carr’s Squadron of the Arnold Air Society student organization and ROTC Detachment 847 are sponsors for the Veterans Vigil.