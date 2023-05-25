SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced the head coach for the new ASU Rodeo Team on May 25. According to a release from ASU, Casey Sisk has been named the inaugural head coach for the team, beginning June 1.

The ASU Rodeo Team will be competing in the NIRA Southwest Region. This region is currently made up of 17 rodeo teams at universities and colleges within Texas and New Mexico with 750 competitors.

The men on the ASU Rodeo Team will compete in saddle bronc riding, bull riding, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and team roping. The women will compete in barrel racing, team roping, goat tying and breakaway roping.

Sisk shared that he wants to help build this new program at ASU.

“Coupling my love for rodeo and helping others, I want to help build this rodeo program,” Sisk said. “My goal is to skillfully help rodeo athletes make decisions to perfect their form and technique and master a winning mindset. My rodeo experience is vast on both ends of the arena, and I will be able to use my knowledge and background to push students to perform to their highest abilities while pursuing their education.”

Sisk, who is a native of Corona, N.M., helped coach Tartleon State University at the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo. While at Tarleton, Sisk helped recruit and coach student-athletes, maintained safety maintenance at rodeo facilities, fed and cared for livestock, prepared the livestock and arenas for daily practice, and worked with stock contractors in order to get practice bucking bulls and horses.

Before he joined TSU, he owned and operated CS Quarter Horses and Campstool Outfitters located in Muleshoe. Here, he also managed cattle operations for cattle buyers and feedlots. ASU shares that Sisk trained horses, and guided big-game and predator hunts across Texas and New Mexico along with consulting area ranchers.

Since 2016, Sisk has directed and coordinated the annual Bulls of the West event in San Angelo, according to the university. This event has raised money for the West Texas Boys Ranch and the Riding of Faith Camp in Maxwell, N.M., locations he used to serve as a saddle bronc riding instructor.

As a competitor, ASU shares Sisk is an eight-time PRCA Turquois Circuit Finalist in steer roping and bronc riding. He was also the 2013 Turquoise Circuit Finals Champion Steer Roper and qualified for the 2014 National Circuit Finals in steer roping.

He was the 2003 New Mexico Rodeo Association Rookie of the Year at the collegiate level. Sisk was also the 2005 CNFR Reserve National Champion Bull Rider and the 2005 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Central Plains Region Champion Bull Rider.

“Casey Sisk fills the entire bill of knowledge, skills, and experience we looked for in Angelo State’s first head rodeo coach,” said Dr. Don Topliff, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs. “He knows firsthand what it takes to build and maintain a national championship college rodeo team. He is also an experienced and successful rodeo cowboy, which will resonate with our team members and prospective student-athletes, and he has strong ties to the San Angelo and West Texas communities. We couldn’t have asked for a better person to lead the ASU Rodeo Team.”