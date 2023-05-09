SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is gearing up for over 1,000 students to walk the stage during five commencement ceremonies in the Junell Center on May 12 and May 13.

According to a release from ASU, 28 doctoral degrees, 345 master’s degrees and 709 bachelor’s degrees have been prepared to present to its graduates.

Here is the schedule for this year’s spring commencement ceremonies at Angelo State University:

Friday, May 12, Commencement Ceremonies:

5 p.m. – Graduates of the College of Education and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in education fields

7:30 p.m. – Graduates of the Archer College of Health and Human Services and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in health and human services fields

Saturday, May 13, Commencement Ceremonies:

10 a.m. – Graduates of the College of Science and Engineering and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in science and engineering fields

1 p.m. – Graduates of the Norris-Vincent College of Business and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in business fields

4 p.m. – Graduates of the College of Arts and Humanities and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in arts and humanities fields

Doors to the Junell Center will open an hour prior to the beginning of each ceremony. ASU says that these ceremonies are free and open to the public. They can also be viewed on the university’s website.

Along with graduation, many departments are highlighting their graduates through various ceremonies.

On Thursday, May 11 the social work program will hold its annual Pinning Ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center at 2:30 p.m. for its graduates. The nursing department will follow with its pinning ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the university center.

At 11 a.m. the second annual Raices y Suenos Graduation Celebration and Stole Ceremony will be taking place in the Houston Harte University Center to celebrate everyone’s achievements with their friends and family as well as sharing culture and traditions.

The Physical Therapy Department will be conducting its annual awards banquet at the Jonshon Street Church of Christ. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. students and faculty will be rewarded for their achievements including the Academic Excellence, Research Excellence and Clinical Excellence, and Community Volunteer Award.

ASU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will conduct a spring commission ceremony at 3 p.m. at the Houston Harte University Center for graduating cadets. Cadets will then receive an appointment as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force or Space Force.