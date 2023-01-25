ASU student sitting at a picnic bench outside, working on her laptop.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — EDsmart ranked Angelo State University among the top 25 in “Best Online Colleges for 2023” for the fourth consecutive year.

According to a release from ASU, the university scored 88.2 out of 100 points and ranked No. 22. ASU was one of only two Texas universities to make EDsmart’s top 25.

“This national recognition highlights the quality of an Angelo State education and lets prospective students know they can access that education no matter where they live,” said Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Because of our quality online programs, the Ram Family continues to grow throughout the state, the country and the world.”

EDsmart rates schools in four categories with data gathered from the National Center for Education Statistics, College Scorecard, Payscale.com school websites. The four categories are:

Affordability (average net price)

Student Satisfaction (retention rate)

Academic Quality (Four-year graduation rate)

Student Outcomes (20-year return on investment)

ASU shares that three new online degrees were added to the university in 2022. Angelo State offers 54 degrees and certificate/certification programs that can be completed online. These include:

One doctoral degree

24 master’s degrees

12 bachelor’s degrees

17 graduate certificates/certifications

ASU also offers 19-degree programs that can be completed in a hybrid online or on-campus format.

According to the release, ASU online school offerings have increased from 17 to 37 degrees and 11 to 17 online graduate certificates/certifications since first ranking among EDsmart’s national rankings in 2019.

A full list of ASU’s academic programs can be found by clicking here.