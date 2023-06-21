SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dr. Drew Curtis, an associate psychology professor at Angelo State University, joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the universities new doctoral college in counseling psychology and his work with deception.

Dr. Curtis told McEnrue, “I’ve done a lot of work on deception specifically with pathological liars and looking at a clinical conditions where people might tell an excessive amount of lies.”

He further explained that he is working to have his research in the D.S.M., a book psychologist use for diagnosis. His work on this topic has also led to true crime docuseries on Oxygen.

“Some of my work has led to a recent docuseries, true crime series, looking at serial killers Ted Bundy, Hi-Fi murders,” Dr. Curtis said.

Dr. Curtis also shared that the college has had six students make it through the first year of the new doctoral college in counseling psychology. Students in this degree field often become licensed psychologists to work in a variety of settings like private practice, hospitals and military bases.