SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Theatre at Angelo State University is gearing up to present the award-winning comedy “Private Lives” beginning Thursday. Nov 10 for its fall dinner theatre production in the ASU Modular Theatre in the Carr Education-Fine Arts building.

Under the direction of Daniel Anderson, the director of the University Theatre, the ASU student cast will be bringing this sophisticated and entertaining play on Nov. 10 through 12 and Nov. 17 through 19 with showtimes beginning at 8 p.m. Doors for dinner services will open at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee on Nov. 20 with the show beginning at 2 p.m. Doors for dinner service will open at 12:45 p.m. on this day.

“Private Lives”, centered on Amanda and Elyot, is a story of two people once married on a honeymoon with their new spouses at the same hotel. Old sparks reignite and so will their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger.

Tickets are on sale for $20 for the general public, $15 for Arts at ASU subscribers and non-ASU students. Asu students and activity card holders can enjoy dinner and a show for $12.50.

This play was created by Noel Coward in 1930. For reservations or to find more ticket information through the ASU box office, call 325-942-2000 or visit the box office website. The box office is open 3-6 p.m. on weekdays in the Carr EFA Building.