SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six political science students on a team at Angelo State University won both individual and team awards at the 26th annual Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States Collegiate Summit of the Americas Conference earlier in November at Baylor University.

Issues facing nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean are debated by the nation’s best students at the academic parliamentary debate program. According to a release from ASU, student teams must prepare a debate, approve resolutions and respond to hypothetical crises as a representative of a delegation from those nations.

Jorge Fernandez of San Angelo, Isabella Lawrence of Brownwood, Gabriela Avila of Robstown, Maria Miranda of Arlington, Ian Moreno of Roby, Ange Nyantungane of Manor all won a Distinguished Team Position Paper Award representing the Dominican Republic.

Alvia also won a Distinguished Resolution Award for her policy resolution titled “Enhancing Women’s Democratic Participation and Strengthening Women’s Engagement in Civic Society.” The release shares that her resolution place second out of 22 resolutions that were submitted to the Secretariat for Political Affairs policy committee.

The faculty sponsor and assistant professor of Political science at Angelo State University shared his feelings on the team’s success at ESMOAS.

“I have enjoyed the special opportunity to work closely with the students to develop their professional skills that Angelo State provides through its support for participation in ESMOAS,” JeremySchmuck said, “and I am immensely proud of the students’ hard work preparing for and participating in the ESMOAS. Our students worked tirelessly before and during the event, but also found opportunities to network and develop friendships with colleagues from other universities in Texas and Mexico. Their efforts illustrate what it means to Go as a Ram.”