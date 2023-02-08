SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding a black BMW that was stolen from a parking lot on campus.

According to a release from the campus police department, a 2010 BMW 325i was taken from the Texan parking lot P-23 at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 6. The vehicle with Texas license plate PXB 2914 was taken without the victim’s effective consent ASUPD reports.

ASUPD shares that a slender white male with a backpack can be seen walking through the parking lot into vehicles on camera.

ASUPD asks that anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle contact the department at (325) 942-2071. The campus community is reminded by university police to lock their vehicles and never leave their keys inside a car.