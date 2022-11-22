SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Planetarium announced the schedule for its holiday show “Season of Light”.

Learn more about Jewish and Christian practices Celtic, pagan, Nordic, Roman, Egyptian and Hopi winter solstice rituals at the “Season of Light” show beginning Nov. 30 in the Vincent Building. Viewers will also learn about the possible astronomical explanation for the “Star of Bethlehem”, learn why we have seasons and what is in the night sky during winter.

Audiences will also get the chance to learn about more light-hearted traditions like hissing under the mistletoe, holiday songs, and the legends and customs of St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle, Sinterklaas and Father Christmas.

This program is narrated by National Public Radio’s Noah Adams.

The shows will be at 7 p.m. each night for the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 8

Tickets to explore these holiday shows are $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.