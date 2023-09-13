SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Learn more about the sky above and the world around us with the Angelo State Planetarium this fall as they present 14 different full-dome public astronomy shows.

According to a release from ASU, shows will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., along with a special Saturday presentation on Oct. 7.

The Fall 2023 schedule is:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 – Astronomy: 3,000 Years of Stargazing*

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Totality Over Texas

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Exoplanets*

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. – Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Expedition Reef*

Thursday, Oct. 19 – The Cowboy Astronomer

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Horizons of the Future*

Thursday, Oct. 26 – Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Tales of the Maya Skies

Thursday, Nov. 2 – Stars of the Pharaohs

Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Forward to the Moon

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Birth of Planet Earth

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity

Thursday, Nov. 16 – One Sky

Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Season of Light

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Season of Light

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Season of Light

Thursday, Dec. 7 – Season of Light

All shows are open to the public with admission. Children, active duty and senior citizens. can watch for $2, and adults can watch for $3. Angelo State students, staff and faculty will be admitted for free.

ASU shares that the purchase of these shows was funded through ASU’s Hispanic Serving Institution-Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics grant from the U.S. Department of Education.