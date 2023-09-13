SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Learn more about the sky above and the world around us with the Angelo State Planetarium this fall as they present 14 different full-dome public astronomy shows.
According to a release from ASU, shows will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., along with a special Saturday presentation on Oct. 7.
The Fall 2023 schedule is:
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 – Astronomy: 3,000 Years of Stargazing*
- Thursday, Sept. 14 – Totality Over Texas
- Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Totality Over Texas
- Thursday, Sept. 21 – Exoplanets*
- Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. – Totality Over Texas
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Totality Over Texas
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Expedition Reef*
- Thursday, Oct. 19 – The Cowboy Astronomer
- Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Horizons of the Future*
- Thursday, Oct. 26 – Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Tales of the Maya Skies
- Thursday, Nov. 2 – Stars of the Pharaohs
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Forward to the Moon
- Thursday, Nov. 9 – Birth of Planet Earth
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity
- Thursday, Nov. 16 – One Sky
- Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Season of Light
- Thursday, Nov. 30 – Season of Light
- Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Season of Light
- Thursday, Dec. 7 – Season of Light
All shows are open to the public with admission. Children, active duty and senior citizens. can watch for $2, and adults can watch for $3. Angelo State students, staff and faculty will be admitted for free.
ASU shares that the purchase of these shows was funded through ASU’s Hispanic Serving Institution-Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics grant from the U.S. Department of Education.