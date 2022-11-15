SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. the Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will be hosting its annual fall concert for free at the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall.

Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU’s assistant director of bands, will be directing Allison Culwell of Greybull, Wyo., Anthony Navarro of San Angelo, Coulter McWilliams of Ozona, Destiny Flores of San Angelo, Edward Pineda of San Angelo and Sara Brown of Kerrville.

This concert will include works such as “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino and “Threads” by Paul Lansky.

The Angelo State University Percussion ensemble is made up of students with varying degrees of experience in percussion. This group performs a wide range of music that is written specifically for percussion instruments and is open to any current ASU with a percussion background.