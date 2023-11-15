SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Parking Services is finding a different way to handle parking violations and citations during November.

Those who receive a parking citation for $35 or less can have it dismissed by donating an unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots in the parking services office on campus. ASU Parking Services shares that the toys must be of equal or greater value, excluding tax. A receipt for the item must be brought when a toy is brought to waive a citation.

People who received a citation from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 will have until Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. to bring a toy to dismiss a citation. One citation will be waived per person.

ASU Parking Services shares that those eligible for, or who have an auto-cuff boot, may not have any tickets waived.

Toy donations are open for anyone who would like to help support Toys for Tots, not just for individuals who have received a citation. Those who would like to donate items can drop them off at the ASU Parking Services Office.

For more information or to find a list of violations and fines at Angelo State University, click here.