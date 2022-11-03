SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and the Director of the ASU Alumni Association discussed Angelo State Universitys Military Appreciation Game.

The Rams will take on Central Washington and Ram Jam will kick off the event with tailgating beginning at 11 p.m. at the LeGrande Alumni and Visitors Center parking lot right across the street from LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field.

Ram Jam will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and also at 3 p.m. will be a performance by Triston Marez on the Market Street stage. Free food will also be available on the back patio.

The ASU band will perform at 5 p.m. leading the parade to the stadium for the game and the game will officially begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be bought at 914-BLUE or online. Free admission will be available for participants with a military ID for active-duty military, their dependents, veterans and military retirees.

To reserve a tailgating spot (two parking spaces) call the Alumni Center at 325-942-2122