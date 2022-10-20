SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University and Howard College announced a partnership agreement on Oct. 20 to offer the new Texas 2-Step Teacher Certification Program. This program is designed to help address public school teacher shortages occurring across the state and region.

The Texas 2-Step program helps assist paraprofessionals in public school districts reach their goals of becoming a teacher in a classroom. With the partnership between ASU and Howard College, paraprofessionals will be able to receive intense field experience and foundational coursework, with all coursework online, to become a classroom teacher.

Angelo State says while completing their Howard College and ASU curriculum online, paraprofessionals that enter the Texas 2-Step program will maintain their employment within their school district.

“This exciting partnership allows Angelo State and Howard College to play an active role in assisting Texas school districts fill classrooms with certified teachers who are already invested in their community,” said Dr. Scarlet Clouse, dean of ASU’s College of Education.

According to a release from ASU, the program involves two distinct steps:

Completion of 60 credit hours to earn an Associate of Arts in Teaching (A.A.T.) degree from Howard College, followed by a seamless transition to ASU.

Completion of the remaining 60 credit hours of coursework and field experiences to earn a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Interdisciplinary Studies – Early Childhood to Grade 6 Generalist with Teacher Certification degree from ASU.

Additional benefits for paraprofessionals in the Texas 2-Step program include:

Transcript review and degree planning assistance

Structured support and mentorship from their school district and ASU personnel

Eligibility for financial aid through a variety of sources

Specialized preparation for TExES teacher certification exams

For more details on the Texas 2-Step program, visit angelo.edu/Texas-2-step.