SAN ANGELO, Texas —On Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center at Angelo State University a national economic policy analyst will be giving signing books and giving a presentation.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University, Ryan A. Bourne, the holder of the R. Evan Sharf Chair for the Public Understanding of Economics at the Cato Institute located in Washington D.C. will be giving a special presentation that is free and open to the public.

In this presentation, Bourne will talk about dramatic events that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and bring light to the most important principles of economic thought. This presentation will be based on his book “Economics in One Virus: An Introduction to Economic Reasoning through COVID-19,” which he will be signing prior to his presentation at 4:45 p.m.

Bourne was the head of public policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs in the United Kingdom before joining the Cato Institute. He has extensive broadcast and print media experience and has appeared on CNBC, FOX Business News, BBC News, CNN and Sky News. Bourne also writes weekly columns for the Daily Telegraph and a fortnightly column for the UK website, ConservativeHome.uk.

Advancing research and teaching related to the free enterprise system and the institutional environment necessary for it to function well, and to support the missions of the ASU Norris-Vincent College of Business is a goal for the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University. The institute also develops and operates student and public programming for the benefit of ASU students and the San Angelo community.