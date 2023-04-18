SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — From Monday, April 17 to the end of the spring semester, scheduled to conclude Friday, May 12th, guests can visit Angelo State University to view the art of graduating students.

The exhibit opened on Monday and artwork will rotate each week until the semesters conclusion.

Concho Valley Homepage staff caught up with Elizabeth Williams, who is a graduating art student at ASU from North Texas with work in this week’s exhibit.

“What made me want to become an artist was that I was always really interested in characters,” said Williams in an interview. “From video game characters, cartoon characters…I just love these characters so much and the impact that they had on my life and the way that I thought about art.”

The exhibits can be found inside of ASU’s Carr Building of Fine Arts and Education Gallery through the 12th of May.