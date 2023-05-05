SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Five Angelo State University staff members received awards including the 2022 to 2023 President’s Award for Staff Excellence and the annual Chancellor’s Colonel Rowan Award for Execution during an awards ceremony that was held on campus on May 2.

Left to right Brooke Flores, Ridge Goodloe, Melissa King, Lanell Nichols, Ella Kinney Burnett courtesy Angelo State University.

According to a release from Angelo State University, four of 45 people nominated for the President’s Award for Staff Excellence received the award. Recipients include office coordinator for the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages Ella Burnett, senior administrative assistant in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations Ridge Goodloe, lead admissions assistant in the Office of Admissions Melissa King and executive director of materials management Lanell Nichols. The four that won the President’s Award for Staff Excellence got a $1,000 honorarium and a presentation piece.

Burnett had revised outdated filling systems and helped transition the department to a paperless practice with a positive and welcoming vibe when she arrived in the main office. Burnett also helped out new teaching assistants, creating the flyers for the Creative Writing Club and taking the department meeting minutes.

A nomination letter for Goodloe said, “Ridge truly bleeds blue and gold, and we are thankful to have her as an advocate for ASU and the Office of Development and Alumni Relations.” Goodloe manages and organizes over 20 campus events every year with other offices and departments contacting her to help with their own events. Goodloe also processes over 5,00 thank you and tax letters every year while doing extra research on each donor to add a personal touch.

ASU says that despite being allowed to work from home for health issues, King continues to work from her office on campus and supports her coworkers with a willingness to help. King’s nomination letter says, “While she may not be seen across multiple areas of the campus, she is a key component of the admissions process and the foundation of our department.”

Nichols was hailed for originating several automation projects to help gain efficiency for her office and others. Some of these include Parcel Lockers for students to receive their packages after hours, Chrome River projects for travel and university credit card transactions and electronic signatures for contracts and purchase orders. Through Nichols’ leadership, the university has saved time and money while improving customer satisfaction.

ASU shares Brooke Flores received the Chancellor’s Colonel Rowan Award out of 11 nominees. Flores is the assistant director of dual credit operations in the Office of Admissions who has gone above and beyond the call of duty. ASU says that Flores led a host of campus departments including Students Accounts, the Controller’s Office and IT to make a process that would work with ASU systems for counselors at ASU’s dual credit partner schools without adding extra work. For the fall 2022 semester, dual credit students accounted for 34% of ASU’s enrollment.