SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Join Angelo State University’s graduating senior art students as they present two free public exhibits in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building in December.

The first exhibit will be open from Dec. 4 through Dec. 8 featuring graphic design artwork by:

Kena Bolding of San Angelo – Graphic Design

Nicole Buchanan of Medina – Graphic Design

Kabel Faltisek of Gonzales – Graphic Design

Hannah Wilbourn of Kingsland – Graphic Design

From Dec. 11 through Dec. 15, the second exhibit will be on display with featured artwork by:

Courtney Bowers of San Angelo – Ceramics

Chentel Castaneda of San Angelo – Painting/Drawing

Hyeonsang Cho of Incheon, South Korea – Painting/Drawing

Each exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 2602 Dena Drive in Gallery 193.