SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with the Angelo State University Department of Computer Science Chairman Dr. Erdogan Dogdu on Wednesday, May 31 to talk about their upcoming Code Camp and Cyber Camp.

Code Camp, which is a long-time tradition at ASU, will start Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 for middle school and high school students. This camp will teach students how to program using program languages through activities such as animation and graphics.

“The Code Camp is about learning how to program computers because it’s a really essential skill these days,” Dr. Dogdu said.

Cyber Camp will take place from June 12 through June 16. This free, day-long camp teaches attendees how to protect systems, data and privacy online.

“Cyber Camp is about cyber security first of all,” Dr. Dogdu explained. “It is, again, a really essential skill for almost everyone because of systems, computers, phones, everything is open for cyber security attacks.”

For more information about Code Camp and Cyber Camp, visit the Angelo State University website.