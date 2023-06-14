SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Jenny Love, the executive director of development and alumni relations for Angelo State University, joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the university’s upcoming Blue and Gold Dinner and Auction that benefits the Angelo State Ram Club.

On Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Junnel Center, the 19th Phil George Blue and Gold Dinner and Auction will be taking place to help benefit the Angelo State Ram Club. The Ram Club works to support Angelo State Athletics by assisting student-athletes with tutoring and providing the best training, equipment and facilities.

“It celebrates ASU athletics and all that the student-athletes of ASU do to be champions on and off the field,” Love said.

Love explained that the university’s athletic program is made up of 350 student-athletes with multiple national championships teams such as the ASU baseball team and two individuals with track and field. Love shared that 10 teams made it into the NCAA postseason.

“We are so thankful for the community support for them,” Love said.