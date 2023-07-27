SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — An Angelo State University economics professor was selected to hold the Norris Family Chair in Business, according to an announcement made on July 27.

Dr. Jamal Husein

Angelo State University shared that Dr. Jamal Husein was selected to hold this position for a second consecutive five-year term. Husein, who has been an ASU faculty member since 2002, was selected to hold the Norris Family Chair for a five-year term from 2017-2022. A selection committee chose Husein to retain the chair after accepting applications for the position.

In Dec. of 2011, a $1 million gift from ASU alum Llyod Norris and his family established the Norris Family Chair of Business. “An endowed chair is the most prestigious academic appointment available for university faculty and includes funding to supplement the holder’s scholarly research and public service activities,” Angelo State University said in the release.

“The committee commented that the selection process was very challenging due to all the applicants’ strong credentials,” said Dr. Andrew Tiger, dean of the NVCOB. “Through his efforts in teaching, service and research, and as a colleague, Dr. Husein has been instrumental in the continual improvement and success of the Norris-Vincent College of Business.”

Husein teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in macro- and microeconomics, international economics, managerial economics, and money and banking in NVCOB’s Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance. ASU shares that Husein has published 10 research articles in various industry journals, including Applied Economics and International Development, Applied Economics Letters, Empirical Economic Review and the Journal of Policy Research in Tourism, Leisure and Events during his five years as holder of the Norris Family Chair in Business.

Husein also made research presentations at various professional conferences. These include the National Business and Economics Society Conference, Academy of Economics and Finance National Meeting, and Lilly Conference for College and University Teaching, as well as at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

During his time at ASU, Husein has earned multiple honors and awards. He is a four-time nominee for the ASU President’s Award for Faculty Excellence in Research/Creative Endeavor and has been named a Professor of the Year by the ASU Student Government Association. Additionally, Husein has been named the NVCOB Outstanding Faculty Member in Research and Outstanding Faculty Member for Service multiple times.

Husein also serves on multiple committees, including the NVCOB Strategic Planning Committee, AEF Department Curriculum Committee, University Discipline Committee and Faculty Athletic Council.

“As the Norris Family Chair in Business,” Topliff said, “Dr. Husein will continue to serve as a champion for business education throughout the university, assist the local community with business and economic issues, promote joint research projects with other NVCOB faculty members, and seek external grants and contracts to support the college and his department.”