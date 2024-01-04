SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has been designated as a “First Scholars Institution” by the Center for First-Generation Success due to the university’s commitment to advancing the outcomes of first-generation students.

The CFGSS is an initiative of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators and the Suder Foundation with the goal of providing “data, training and expertise for a growing network of colleges and universities around the country to scale and sustain the important work of serving first-generation students,” according to its website.

ASU was originally named a “First-gen Forward Institution” by the CFGSS in 2020. Since then, it has become one of the 15 institutions selected for 2024 to advance to the First Scholars phase of the CFGSS First Scholars Network.

“The Center for First-generation Student Success is proud to announce the newest members of the First Scholars phase of the Network,” Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, CFGSS vice president, said. “Through every step, it was evident that these institutions not only invested in serving first-generation students but were prepared to make a long-term commitment to radically change the way first-generation students are served and to employ strategies for sustainability and scale for intentional impact.”

The CFGSS First Scholars Network is a four approach that allows institutions of higher education to advance outcomes for first-generation students through establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources, and establishing peer networks. First Scholars is the third phase of the Network and provides institutions with the opportunity to engage in student-centered, systemic transformation through an ecosystem of resources.

Benefits of participation in First Scholars include:

An evidence-based and research-supported framework of actionable priorities supported through monthly workshops.

Diagnostic tools providing critical institutional insight.

Robust data sharing as part of the national Postsecondary Data Partnership.

Guidance of expert coaches along each step of the experience.

Customized solutions and continuous improvement plans personalized to allow each institution to meet its first-generation student success goals.

Once certain milestones are met in the First Scholars phase, ASU has the chance to earn the CFGSS’ “Champion Campus” designation.

“Angelo State’s faculty and staff have always been dedicated to supporting Texas youth and working to ensure our first-generation students and parents are provided with the tools to help students reach their fullest potential and goals,” Dr. Ben Lion, ASU vice president for student affairs, said. “Being recognized as a First Scholars Institution demonstrates our commitment to first-generation students and supports our efforts to continuously improve how we serve all of our Rams and Rambelles as we use the network to identify high-impact practices that will benefit the Ram Family.”

ASU’s primary program for first-generation students, First Generation Rams, is offered through the Freshman College and is available to all students whose parents/guardians did not graduate from a four-year university.