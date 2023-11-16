SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced on Thursday, Wed. 16 that the university’s chorale and director of choral activities have been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall next spring.

According to a press release, the Manhattan Concert Productions invited the ASU Chorale and Dr. Eric Posada to perform in New York in the spring of 2024. MCP founder and president Dr. Criag Arnold invited Dr. Posada to conduct the New York City Chamber Orchestra along with the Festival Choir of singers from around the world for the 2024 Masterwork Series concert on March 11, 2024.

“We are grateful for this historic invitation and opportunity,” Dr. Posada said. “This is the trip of a lifetime for our students and one they will remember the rest of their lives. Additionally, to represent Angelo State University, our music department and San Angelo is an honor for us all.”

ASU shares the repertoire of the concert will be “Sunrise Mass” by Ola Gjeilo, which was Posada’s doctoral dissertation subject at Texas Tech University. The ASU Chorale will also sing a Spotlight Performance during the concert.

The ASU Chorale is made up of 48 students from multiple different academic departments on campus with a smaller ensemble of ASU Chamber Singers serving as the leadership core of the Chorale. Select members of the San Angelo Chorus community choir, which is directed by Dr. Posada, will also be performing with the ASU Chorale at Carnegie Hall.

MCP welcomes bands, choirs and orchestras from across the U.S. and from other countries to work with professional musicians and perform at distinguished venues around the world. As it enters its 23rd season, MCP provides participants with musical and cultural performance opportunities and gives ensemble directors the chance to enrich their performers and enhance their program at home.

More details on the ASU Chorale and all upcoming ASU visual and performing arts events are available here.