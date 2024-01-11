SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Sunday, February 11, the Angelo State University Cheer Team will be hosting a College Prep Cheer Clinic in ASU’s Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance.

This clinic, located at 2050 S. Jackson St. will start with registration at 12:30 p.m. Participants will work on college-level skills such as tumbling, group stunts, gameday expectations, baskets and pyramids from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A press release from ASU shares that participants will also learn the ASU fight song. This clinic is $30 per person.

Registration for the College Prep Cheer Clinic is required and will open on January 16.

Additionally, ASU Cheer will be hosting two more clinics on Saturday, January 20 and Saturday, January 27.

On January 20 the Middle and High School One-On-One Sessions will start at 10 a.m. with each one lasting 45 minutes. These one-on-one sessions will cost $50 per person. Registration can be completed online.

The Spirit Day Clinic will take place on Saturday, January 27. Registration costs $60 per person with group rates available. Check-in for this clinic will start at 8 a.m. with the clinic starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost of registration also includes tickets to the Rams and Rambelles basketball games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Registration for this clinic can be found here.

For more information about ASU’s Cheer Team or for future clinics, click here.