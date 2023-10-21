SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s last day of Homecoming festivities went out with a bang as a parade cut its way across campus and a rip-roarin’ Ram Jam was held in anticipation of the big game.

The Homecoming parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at ASU’s Campus Green. Students, alumni and San Angelo locals came out in full force for the fun, and several of ASU’s student organizations put on a show for the crowd.

Many of this year’s floats were themed after popular board games and video games, with Candyland, Super Mario, Monopoly and more coming to life through the efforts of the students. Meanwhile, the ASU Ram Band marched to the tune of its own drum, cars bearing the Homecoming King and Queen finalists, and iconic figures such as ASU President Ronnie Hawkins and Dominic the Ram made special appearances.

Afterward, ASU’s Ram Fam flocked to the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center for a special Homecoming Ram Jam. Games, free food and giveaways were available for attendees to enjoy, all the while country music artist Kody West played live for partygoers.

With the Homecoming fun come and gone, all eyes turn to LeGrand Stadium at First Community Credit Union Field for the ASU Rams’ match against the UT-Permian Basin Falcons. The game starts at 6 p.m.