SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —Angelo State University’s volleyball head coach Chuck Waddington joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about upcoming camps that the program will be hosting for high school and middle school volleyball players.

Belle Volleyball will be hosting a Varsity Positions Camp and a Team Competition Camp in the Junell Center at Angelo State University.

Coach Waddington shared that the Vartisy Postitons Camp that is happening on July 11 and July 12 will break down the basics of volleyball and their positions for attendees.

“We do a lot of footwork stuff,” coach Waddington said. “We want to make sure they are moving the right way and then once they move the right way, we want to make sure they’re making the right decisions when they do set the ball or pass the ball or whatever the skill is that they’re going to do.”

From July 28 through July 29, the Team Competition Camp will also be taking place in the Junell Center Stephens Arena for Varsity and JV teams. This camp will give teams the ability to play against each other before practices start.

“It’s a great way right before two-a-days to get out and compete with your team,” said coach Waddington.

Coaches cannot coach because of UIL rules, but they can come to watch their team play before practices start, explained coach Waddington. ASU will give the athletes tips and advice to think about as they practice against other teams and compete in the tournament.

For more information or to register for camps click here.

The Belles volleyball team will be starting their season in the Junell Center Stephens Arena on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.