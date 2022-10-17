SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has announced 2022 Homecoming events and activities that run throughout this week. ASU’s Haunted Homecoming offers a series of events for people of all ages and is open to the public to attend which is listed below.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

7 p.m.: Ram Remembrance – The annual memorial ceremony to mark the passing of ASU students, faculty, staff and alumni during the previous academic year. The ceremony will take place in the Houston Harte University Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

7 p.m.: Boo Bash – ASU spirit and trick-or-treating on the Campus Green near the Pavilion and cafeteria.

Friday, Oct. 21

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Dance Marathon – an annual event to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon Hospital. It will take place outdoors at the ASU Pavilion.

– an annual event to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon Hospital. It will take place outdoors at the ASU Pavilion. 6 p.m.: Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner & Awards – an evening to celebrate the 2022 Homecoming Honorees. It begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for non-members.

– an evening to celebrate the 2022 Homecoming Honorees. It begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for non-members. 7 p.m.: Belles Volleyball vs Texas A&M-Kingsville – the team’s annual Dig Pink night to raise awareness of breast cancer.

– the team’s annual Dig Pink night to raise awareness of breast cancer. 9 p.m.: Pep Rally and Bonfire – in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

– in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave. 10:30 p.m.: Midnight Madness – the first time the Rams and Belles basketball will be in front of the public prior to the season in the Stephens Arena at the Junell Center. Activities include meeting the team, contests and giveaways.

Saturday, Oct. 22

10 a.m.: ASU Homecoming Parade – begins at the Mayer Softball Complex and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center.

– begins at the Mayer Softball Complex and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center. 1 p.m.: Rambelles Soccer vs. Texas Woman’s University – also the Senior Day game at the ASU Soccer Field.

– also the Senior Day game at the ASU Soccer Field. 2 p.m.: Belles Volleyball vs. Texas A&M International – a Lone Star Conference match at Stephens Arena, inside the Junell Center.

– a Lone Star Conference match at Stephens Arena, inside the Junell Center. 3-5 p.m.: Alumni Association Ram Jam – tailgate party that includes free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center.

– tailgate party that includes free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center. 6 p.m.: Homecoming Football Game – the No. 2 Rams (7-0, 5-0 LSC) take on the No. 15 Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas (7-0, 5-0 LSC) at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

More information and a complete schedule of events are available at angelo.edu/homecoming.