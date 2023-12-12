SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced today, Dec. 12, that over 700 students will be walking the stage to receive their degrees during two fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday in the Junell Center.

To kick off graduation festivities, the Nursing Department will be conducting its annual Pinning Ceremony on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. ASU shares that the nursing pinning ceremonies have become a tradition in the U.S. that started in the early 1800s to ” mark students’ completion of their education and entry into the profession.”

According to a press release from ASU, 265 master’s degrees and 444 bachelor’s degrees will be presented to graduates between the two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The 10 a.m. commencement ceremony will include the following colleges:

College of Education

College of Science and Engineering

Norris-Vincent College of Business

College of Graduate Studies and Research in the education, science, engineering and business fields

The 1 p.m. commencement ceremony will include the following colleges:

Archer College of Health and Human Services

College of Arts and Humanities

College of Graduate Studies and Research in the health, human services, arts and humanities fields

Ceremonies are free and open to the public with doors opening one hour before each ceremony. The ceremonies will also be streamed live on the ASU website.