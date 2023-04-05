SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced that the school’s Angelettes dance team won a national championship as well as earned two top placings at the 2023 ADTS American Dance Collegiate Nationals competition at the University of North Texas in Denton.

The team took first place in the Collegiate Division II Hip Hop competition and finished as second runner-up in the Collegiate D-II Jazz competition and in the Collegiate D-II Overall standings as the team posted the highest scores in program history on its way to winning its first-ever national title.

“As an Angelo State and Angelettes alumna, I am extremely proud to see this team excel far beyond anything I would have imagined,” said Lauren White, head dance coach. “It means a great deal to be a part of this experience with each of these individuals, and I am so excited to see how much we can grow and achieve together in the future. Last year, we were a team of only four members attending ADTS Nationals as spectators. This year, we were able to compete in two dance categories and bring a national title back to the university. Proud is an understatement.”

ASU Angelettes members include:

Kena Bolding of San Angelo

Edina Darnell of Killeen

Kelly Eichorst of Lubbock

Kennedi Evans of Midland

Kourtney Gore of Wolfforth

Mia Henton of Arlington

Olivia “Liv” McNamara of Uvalde

Marissa “Mari” Muniz of Brownfield

Jasmine Quintana of Odessa

Kaylen Shetler of Chesapeake, Va.

Heidi Tabbert of New Braunfels

Alyah Williams of Nolanville

The Angelettes will be hosting an invitational recruitment clinic for current and incoming ASU students interested in joining the 2023-24 Angelettes team scheduled for Saturday, April 15 with auditions set for Saturday, April 29. More details and the online registration form can be found at https://linktr.ee/angelostatedance.