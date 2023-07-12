SAN ANGELO, TX— Having successfully completed phase one, the Angelo State Women’s Soccer team is now diligently advancing with the construction of their impressive $2.4 million soccer clubhouse.

The clubhouse is set to finish sometime in November. Equipped with a 100-inch commercial-grade television, the new clubhouse will provide the Angelo State soccer team with a prime platform for film analysis, fostering connections and bonding opportunities among the players beyond the field.

“It’s incredible. It’s so fun to go by and see a little bit of concrete, and they’re digging the holes for the plumbing and all that. We’re trying to put all that out. Number one, because we are excited about it for our girls. The biggest part is we want to see this turn into help for recruits. Getting the best players that we can. I think we do a good job of that already, and hopefully, this is going to help us reach a couple of players that we hadn’t otherwise because they see the difference in our facilities from the rest of the conference. Sometime in November is what they have given us, so sometimes, with construction, you never know. Sometimes it’s exactly on time. My personal experience is it’s usually a little later,” said McCorkle.