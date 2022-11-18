SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-person team from the Angelo State University Bass Anglers Club recently qualified to compete in the 2023 Major League Fishing College Fishing National Championship.

After placing in the top 10 at the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI tournament that took place at Lake of the Pines in northeast Texas earlier in November, both Ty Smoot of Poteet and Robert Vance of San Angelo qualified for the national tournament.

This duo placed fourth with a total five-bass catch weight of 17 pounds and six ounces. Smoot and Vance earned a $500 prize for finishing in fourth place. At the tournament, there were 138 two-person teams representing universities and colleges across Texas and surrounding states.

Prize money won at the MFL Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament goes back to the club and university since the ASU Bass Anglers Club is a registered student organization.

The MLF is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization that provides anglers of all skill levels to compete for millions of dollars in prize money across nine tournament circuits.

The 2023 MLF College Fishing National Championship will take place next summer at a location that will be announced.