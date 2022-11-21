SAN ANGELO, Texas — Twenty-four students were inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of the Alpha Chi national honor society for the fall 2022 semester. These students were inducted during a ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.

Students of all majors who rank among the top 10% of seniors at their college or university or the top 7.5% of juniors are eligible for the nation’s most prestigious honor society.

The 2022 fall inductees are:

San Angelo: Abigail Cook, marketing; Michael Delaughter, finance; and Cie Rangel, political science

Reynaldo Portales, criminal justice

Mckenna Fant, biology

Dayana Perez, Spanish

Carlee Henderson, health science professions

Kaylen Shetler, intelligence and analysis/mathematics

Robert Smith, mechanical engineering

Faith Hobbs, teacher education

Kendra Morgan, kinesiology

Sadie Stanford, Spanish

Jewel Schoppe, communication

Matthew Barton, physics/mathematics

Katherine Fields, theatre

Kaci Wainscott, history

Jessica Dennis, nursing

Hannah Caswell, agricultural science and leadership

Brandon Aschoff, mathematics

Cooper Sims, integrated finance

Ava DeRicco, animal science

Tristan White, Philosophy

Emily Nadeau, teacher education

Kelsi Rogers, psychology

Dr. Karl Havlak, College of Science and Engineering, is the head faculty advisor of the ASU chapter of located in Alpha Chi Region I. Other faculty advisors include Dr. Charlene Bustos for the College of Education, Christabel Romine and Dr. Satvir Singh for the Norris-Vincent College of Business, Dr. Dennis Hall for the College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Marta Lukacovic for the College of Arts and Humanities and Dr. Veronica Snow for the Archer College of Health and Human Services.