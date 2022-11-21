SAN ANGELO, Texas — Twenty-four students were inducted into Angelo State University’s chapter of the Alpha Chi national honor society for the fall 2022 semester. These students were inducted during a ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.
Students of all majors who rank among the top 10% of seniors at their college or university or the top 7.5% of juniors are eligible for the nation’s most prestigious honor society.
The 2022 fall inductees are:
- San Angelo: Abigail Cook, marketing; Michael Delaughter, finance; and Cie Rangel, political science
- Big Lake: Reynaldo Portales, criminal justice
- Boerne: Mckenna Fant, biology
- Bronte: Dayana Perez, Spanish
- Canyon: Carlee Henderson, health science professions
- Chesapeake, Va.: Kaylen Shetler, intelligence and analysis/mathematics
- Christoval: Robert Smith, mechanical engineering
- Eunice: Faith Hobbs, teacher education
- Fort Worth: Kendra Morgan, kinesiology
- Grandview: Sadie Stanford, Spanish
- Junction: Jewel Schoppe, communication
- Leander: Matthew Barton, physics/mathematics
- Longview: Katherine Fields, theatre
- Lubbock: Kaci Wainscott, history
- May: Jessica Dennis, nursing
- Snyder: Hannah Caswell, agricultural science and leadership
- Spring Branch: Brandon Aschoff, mathematics
- Stanton: Cooper Sims, integrated finance
- Sunnyvale: Ava DeRicco, animal science
- Taylor: Tristan White, Philosophy
- Tuscola: Emily Nadeau, teacher education
- Yoakum: Kelsi Rogers, psychology
Dr. Karl Havlak, College of Science and Engineering, is the head faculty advisor of the ASU chapter of located in Alpha Chi Region I. Other faculty advisors include Dr. Charlene Bustos for the College of Education, Christabel Romine and Dr. Satvir Singh for the Norris-Vincent College of Business, Dr. Dennis Hall for the College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Marta Lukacovic for the College of Arts and Humanities and Dr. Veronica Snow for the Archer College of Health and Human Services.