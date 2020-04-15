Angelo State University updates admission guidelines for future and returning students

Final plans for ASU summer two classes will be made in early June

SAN ANGELO, TX – With the remaining spring semester completed online for Angelo State students, the university already has plans for the upcoming summer sessions and fall semester.

“Summer two and fall classes, we’re still planning to offer both online and face to face courses,” Said Angelo State University vice president for student affairs Javier Flores. “A decision about only offering face to face or only offering online courses for summer two will be made in the first part of June.”

For incoming freshmen or transfer students, the university has new updates on the new student orientation guidelines.

“So already, we have moved those into a virtual format,” Flores said. “We will bring students in August so that they can begin classes in the fall semester.”

The university has also provided ways to check on returning students during these tough times.

“We administered a wellness survey for our students and we were asking students to let us know how they’re doing in the transition from face to face to online courses,” Flores said. “We also ask them if they need financial assistance.”

Staff members will continue to find ways to help students without face to face interaction.

“So we’re communicating with students who had been admitted to Angelo State with their parents,” Flores said. “We’re also communicating with currently enrolled students and their parents as well either via email through survey or through virtual settings where they can come together.”

For more information regarding student admissions guidelines, visit the Angelo State webpage. https://www.angelo.edu/emergency-notifications/coronavirus-updates.php