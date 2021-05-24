Angelo State University to host the “Laying of the Wreath” Ceremony on Wednesday, May 26th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will commemorate Memorial Day with its annual “Laying of the Wreath” ceremony on Wednesday, May 26, at 3 p.m. in the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Ave. N.

Hosted by ASU’s Veterans Educational and Transitional Services (VETS) Center, the ceremony is open and free to the public. A wreath will be placed near the Memorial Oak Grove’s three brick monuments in memory of all those who have lost their lives in service to the nation.

Susan Williams, director of ASU’s affiliated military and veteran services, will give a brief address followed by the wreath presentation.

The Memorial Oak Grove and its original brick monument topped by a bronze plaque were dedicated in 1949 to commemorate 29 San Angelo College students killed in action during World War II. Two additional brick monuments topped with bronze plaques were added in 2016. One honors all current and former ASU student veterans, while the other commemorates all former ASU students who died in military combat.

For more information on the wreath ceremony, contact the VETS Center at 325-486-8387.

Courtesy: Angelo State Office of Communication and Marketing