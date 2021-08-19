Angelo State University President celebrates 1 year anniversary

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Its been one year since Ronnie D. Hawkins was announced as Angelo State University’s newest president. He checked off many first’s for the university after becoming the first African American, first student athlete, and second alumni to be president.

Hawkins came into his chair in the middle of a pandemic last year but says ASU not only survived COVID but thrived. Through a snow storm, power outages, and virtual learning, his favorite moment from the year was seeing students graduate with their families present.

“Its been a wonderful year, the best part of that was being able to see the graduates walk across the stage in May and then more importantly have their parents or their families also be in the Junell Center to see that take place but to see those graduates walk across the stage, see the smiles on their face and shake their hand that was truly a tremendous experience” said Hawkins.

He looks forward to the new year as he initiates new programs for students such as a commercial aviation, a cyber security course, and water reclamation.

He hopes in the next 10 years, ASU will make San Angelo a college town like TCU in Fort Worth or Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Students will return to Angelo State University for classes on Monday, August 23rd.