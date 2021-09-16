Angelo State University named a National ‘Great College to Work For’ again

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has been named one of the nation’s 2021 “Great Colleges to Work For” and will be featured in a Sept. 17 special edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education, the major national news source for college and university faculty and administrators, according to a release from Angelo State University on Thursday.

ASU is one of only 70 institutions of higher education recognized nationally by the ModernThink strategic human capital consulting firm – and also ranked highly enough to be one of only 42 institutions named to the 2021 Honor Roll. This marks the seventh straight year ASU has made both the “Great Colleges to Work For” list and the Honor Roll.

“Being a great place to work is a legacy and reputation Angelo State has been building for decades,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “That this annual designation is mainly based on employee surveys shows that the Ram Family remains committed to our idea of community. Everyone knows the issues our society is facing right now, and our faculty and staff have also shown great character in upholding our commitment to our students and their campus experience.”

“This recognition speaks volumes of the values-based culture at Angelo State University, and I’d like to congratulate President Hawkins, his leadership team, and the faculty, staff and students for receiving this honor,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System. “Angelo State is one of the three universities in our system to be honored as a great college to work for – and I am extremely proud of our institutions and their effort to provide an exceptional workplace and educational environment.”

Angelo State is also one of only nine Texas four-year institutions to earn a 2021 “Great College to Work For” designation, one of just four Texas state-supported universities to be honored, and the sole Texas state-supported university to make the Honor Roll. ASU was previously identified as one of the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” in 2009, 2013 and 2015-20.

The ModernThink survey results are based on a two-part assessment process that includes an institutional audit of employment data and workplace policies, as well as a survey of over 38,000 faculty, staff and administrators at institutions nationwide, with employee feedback being the primary factor. ASU was recognized in all 10 of the employee survey categories:

Job Satisfaction and Support

Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

Faculty and Staff Well-Being

Mission and Pride

Compensation and Benefits

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness

Faculty Experience

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Professional Development

Shared Governance

ASU Human Resources Director Kurtis Neal said, “The leadership, commitment and hard work displayed by our employees on a daily basis create an amazing campus community. The way everyone has pulled together to keep the Ram Family thriving this year is just outstanding. To earn the ‘Great College to Work For’ designation and make the Honor Roll for a seventh straight year is definitely something for the campus to brag about.”

Additionally, Neal said the broader national exposure for ASU that comes with the recognition will enhance the university’s ability to recruit high-quality faculty, staff and administrators. ASU currently has 992 employees, including 431 faculty and 561 staff.

The entire 2021 list of “Great Colleges to Work For” is available online at https://greatcollegesprogram.com/list/colleges/.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Department of Communications and Marketing