SAN ANGELO, Texas — Kimberly Adams, Director of Development and Alumni Services and KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue discussed ASU’s Homecoming events.

The Angelo State University Alumni Association invites the community to join them for Ram Jam 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, in the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center parking lot, (1620 University Ave.)

San Angelo’s premier pre-game tailgate party will be open to alumni, students and the San Angelo community and features free food, activities and the opportunity to purchase merchandise at the Alumni Outfitter store.

Kickoff for the football A&M Kingsville will be at 6 p.m. If you still need to purchase tickets for the October 19 17:11 game you can visit the ASU Ticket Office or call (325) 942-BLUE (2583).

Who is invited?

Alumni, Students, Community Members and anyone who is ready to cheer on Ram Football!

If I can’t attend, will there be more Ram Jams?

Ram Jams are before every home football game on November 5.

Who should they contact?

ASU Alumni Association 325-942- 2122

LeGrand Alumni and Visitor Center, 1620 University Avenue Homecoming Week!

For more homecoming events follow the link below!