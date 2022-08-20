SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley.

In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too?

Below will be the Fall 2022 Academic Calendar for Angelo State University updated to the date when this article is written. You can check out their website for more information, which can be found here.

August

August 22nd: First Day of Class of the Regular Term and 1st 8-Week Session of Fall 2022

August 23rd: Last Day to Register or Make Schedule Changes for the 1st 8-Week Session

August 25th: Last Day to Register or Make Schedule Changes for the Regular Fall 2022 Semester

August 29th: Census Day for 1st 8-Week Session

August 30th: Withdrawal Period Begins for 1st 8-Week Session (online drop form is required)

September

September 5th: University Closed | Holiday | LABOR DAY

September 7th: Census Day for Fall 2022 Regular Term

September 8th: Withdrawl Period Begins for Regular Fall 2022 Semester (online drop form is required)

September 29th: Last Day to Drop/Withdraw from 1st 8-Week Session (the appropriate form must be submitted by 5 p.m. Central Time)

October

October 5th: Second Installment Payment Due for Fall 2022 by 5 p.m. Central Time

October 7th: Last Class Day of EDG Program 1st 8-Week Session of Fall 2022

October 14th: Final Exams for 1st 8-Week Session & Last Class Day of 1st 8-Week Session

October 17th: First Class Day of 2nd 8-Week Session & Grades Due for 1st 8-Week Session by 2 p.m.

October 18th: Last Day to Register or Make Schedule Changes for 2dn 8-Week Session

October 24th: Census Day for 2nd 8-Week Session

October 25th: Withdrawal Period Begins for 2nd 8-Week Session (online drop form is required)

November

November 7th: Last Day for Graduate Students to Schedule the Thesis Defense and Comprehensive Exam for December Graduation & Third Installment Payment Due by 5 p.m. Central Time

November 14th: Last Day for Graduate Students to Defend Thesis and Submit to the Graduate Dead for December Graduation

November 21st: Last Day for Graduate Students to Take and Pass the Comprehensive Examination for December Graduation & Last Day to Drop/Withdraw from Regular and 2nd 8-Week Fall 2022 Semester (appropriate forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Central Time).

November 23rd: Thanksgiving Holiday Break for Students and Faculty (University Offices will stay open)

November 24th & 25th: Thanksgiving Holiday Break (University will be closed)

November 28th until December 2nd: Lab FInals, Juries

December

December 5th: Final Installment Payment Due for Fall 2022 by 5 p.m. Central Time

December 5th until December 9th: Final Exams Fall 2022

December 9th: Last Class Day of Fall 2022

December 10th: Fall 2022 Commencement

December 12th: Final Grades for Fall 2022 are due by 12 p.m. Central Time