Angelo State University celebrates “Juneteenth”

It was on this day (June 19th) in 1865 that the news of the abolition of slavery reached Galveston, Texas. The day, known as “Juneteenth” is celebrated across the state.

“It happened unfortunately two and a half years after slaves were freed so in Texas it’s a big staple, something that we celebrate,” said Emily Banda, the Student Organizations Coordinator for the Multicultural & Student Activities Programs (MSAP) at Angelo State University.

June 19th, or “Juneteenth,” commemorates the day that news of the abolition of slavery reached the state of Texas — two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It happened back today, June 19th in 1865. This celebration represents freedom that a lot of people don’t know about. A lot of students and people in general really don’t know about it,” said Cody Vasquez, a Student Assistant for the MSAP.

In an effort to educate its students on such a special day in history, every year, Angelo State University puts on a “Juneteenth Celebration.”

“We wanna do our part to educate our students so when they enter the workforce and become contributing members of society, they can take that with them,” explained Banda.

The celebration is a collaboration between the Multicultural & Student Activities Programs office, the Porter Henderson Library and the Multicultural Advisory Council.

It is filled with educational activities and of course, some good soul food.

“For this event, we chose chicken and waffles, mac n cheese, cobbler — all culture related,” added Vasquez.

This day is frequently celebrated with parades and barbecues, but according to Vasquez, there are several ways to celebrate “Juneteenth” on your own.

“Really just educating themselves. A lot of people don’t know about it, so just educating themselves on the holiday,” suggested Vasquez.