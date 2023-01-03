SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Athletics has announced that the men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan 5 will serve as its Concho Valley Appreciation Night.

All city and county employees along with first responders who show photo ID will get into the Junell Center for free to witness the Belles and Rams take on its bitter rival.

The Rambelles enter the game with an 11-2 record while riding a five-game winning streak with their most recent victory being a 73-63 final against Eastern New Mexico in Portales, New Mexico.

The Rams enter the game with a 9-3 record as they look to bounce back from an 80-70 loss against ENMU.

Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. with the Rambelles taking on the Lady Buffs. The Rams & Buffs will tip off 30 minutes following the women’s game.