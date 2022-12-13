SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Ram Powerlifting Club competed at the U.S.A. Powerlifting Collegiate Cup in San Antonio earlier this month. Six members of the club finished in the top five of their respective contests.

These students were among 290 total students that represented various universities throughout Texas and various other states that competed for the cup.

Gabriel Aguirre won the Gold Medal in the 275-pound weight class of the Men’s Collegiate Equipped contest while Natalie Walker won the Gold in the 114-pound weight class of the Women’s Collegiate Raw contest.

Other top finishers for ASU include the following;

Kat Suebsen: 3rd Place, Women’s Collegiate Raw, 198 pounds

Emily Ramos: 4th Place, Women’s Collegiate Raw, 165 pounds

Kailee Timmons: 4th Place, Women’s Collegiate Raw, 123 pounds

Kylie Bliton: 5th Place, Women’s Collegiate Raw, 181 pounds

The results for Walker, Ramos, Timmons and Bilton scored high enough to qualify for the 2023 U.S.A. Powerlifting Collegiate National Meet that is scheduled to take place in April of 2023 in Arlington.

“I am very proud of all of the members of Ram Powerlifting,” said Dr. Adam Parker, professor of kinesiology and club faculty sponsor. “They had a great fall season and are sending seven members to compete at nationals. They are excellent representatives of Angelo State, and we are looking forward to an outstanding spring season and hopefully bringing home more national titles.”

Three more competitors for Angelo State; Jeremiah Fultz, Natali Garza and Daniel Medina also competed and qualified for the national meet with scores in their respective competitions.