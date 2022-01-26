SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s Powerlifting Club hosted their first inaugural home meet sanctioned by U.S.A. Powerlifting in the Houston Harte Center Saturday, January 22nd.

60 high school, college, and adult competitors from across the state lifted during the competition, competing in either “equipped” or “raw” categories. For the equipped portion, those competing could wear specific clothing and supports like bench shirts, knee wraps, and more in order to lift heavier weights. Those that competed in the raw portion did so without any special clothing or equipment.

Each lifter had three attempts on bench, deadlift, and squat. The highest weighing successful attempt is then added together for each discipline to determine the winner of each category and weight class.

“This was a big accomplishment for the club to be able to host a meet of its own here on campus,” said Dr. Adam Parker, professor of kinesiology and the club’s faculty sponsor.

Women Ram Powerlifting medalists include:

Natalie Walker of Greenville: First Place, Collegiate Raw, 125 pounds

Kaia Anders of Boerne: First Place, Collegiate Raw, 132 pounds

Men Ram Powerlifting medalists include:

Jaylen Montgomery of Waco: First Place, Collegiate Equipped, 132 pounds

Miguel Arroyo of San Angelo: First Place, Open Equipped, 132 pounds

Jeremiah Fultz of Cedar Hill: First Place, Collegiate Raw, 148 pounds

Eli Perez of Brownwood: First Place, Junior Raw, 198 pounds

Cooper Naredo of Abilene: First Place, Collegiate Raw, 242 pounds

Joshua Rayburn of Menard: First Place, Collegiate Raw, 275 pounds

“The club president, Michael Vargas (San Angelo), did an amazing job putting this all together. Additionally, Tommy Janusz, who was the club founder and is owner of a local gym called The Bar Athletic Club, helped run the meet,” said Parker. “There were a ton of volunteers who helped with spotting and loading, as well. Manny Campos, a member of the ASU faculty, also assisted with helping the meet run smoothly.”