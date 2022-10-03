SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Planetarium announced they will be presenting 11 different full-dome public astronomy shows during the fall beginning Oct. 5, in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St.

According to a release from ASU, the Planetarium shows will run on select Wednesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 5 through Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

The fall show schedule will run as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – The Cowboy Astronomer

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West

Thursday, Oct. 13 – First & Farthest

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Super Volcanoes

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Seeing: A Photon’s Journey

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Einstein’s Gravity Playlist

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Natural Selection

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Birth of Planet Earth

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Solar Superstorms

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Passport to the Universe

These shows are open to the public with admission. Adults can catch a show for $3 and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted for free.

More details on the content of these shows are available on the ASU Planetarium website and Facebook.