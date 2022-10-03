SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Planetarium announced they will be presenting 11 different full-dome public astronomy shows during the fall beginning Oct. 5, in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St.
According to a release from ASU, the Planetarium shows will run on select Wednesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 5 through Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
The fall show schedule will run as follows:
- Wednesday, Oct. 5 – The Cowboy Astronomer
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West
- Thursday, Oct. 13 – First & Farthest
- Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Super Volcanoes
- Thursday, Oct. 27 – Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinite
- Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Seeing: A Photon’s Journey
- Thursday, Nov. 3 – Einstein’s Gravity Playlist
- Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Natural Selection
- Thursday, Nov. 10 – Birth of Planet Earth
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Solar Superstorms
- Thursday, Nov. 17 – Passport to the Universe
These shows are open to the public with admission. Adults can catch a show for $3 and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted for free.
More details on the content of these shows are available on the ASU Planetarium website and Facebook.