SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University Theatre will be presenting “Rams’ Words: An Evening of New Student Works”, a collection of student-produced short plays starting Thursday, February 17 at the ASU Modular Theatre.

The production involves six new plays that have been written, designed and directed by an ASU student. The lineup includes:

“Another World” – by Angie Calfa of Santa Anna

– by Angie Calfa of Santa Anna “Man’s Revelation” – by Scott Cantrell of Big Spring

– by Scott Cantrell of Big Spring “Mute” – by Vero Villalobos of Denver City

– by Vero Villalobos of Denver City “Ni Mangos!” – by Vero Villalobos

– by Vero Villalobos “Out” – by Scott Cantrell

– by Scott Cantrell “Super Pollo” – by Vero Villalobos

Each play explores a range of themes and contains adult dialogue and content.

The performances will be from February 17th through 19th starting at 8:00 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20th.

Tickets are available for purchase now at Angelo State Tickets or can be purchased at the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for non-ASU students. ASU students, ASU activity cardholders and Arts at ASU subscribers will be able to enter for free.

For ticket information or reservations through the ASU box office, contact 325-942-2000. The ASU box office will be open 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those attending the play are expected to complete ASU’s visitor wellness screening and be prepared to show their wellness badge before entering the building. Face masks for recommended but not required.

For more information on the productions or casts and crews, contact the Theatre Office at 325-942-2146 or artsasu@angelo.edu.