SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been named a national “College of Distinction” for the fifth straight year by the College of Distinction print and online college guide.



ASU is one of only 398 schools in the nation, and only one of five Texas public universities to earn the designation that recognizes colleges and universities implementing the best practices in higher education.



According to the press release, ASU also earned the following designations:

• “Public College of Distinction”

• “Texas College of Distinction”

• “Military Support College of Distinction”

• “Equity and Inclusion College of Distinction”



Three of the school’s colleges were also recognized, earning honors for it’s Business, Education and Nursing programs.