SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Future Farmers of America students from around the state of Texas were in San Angelo on Friday, March 24 for the annual ASU Judging Invitational.

The event hosted dozens of competitions in several facilities across Angelo State’s campus including ASU’s research center. Members judged everything from wool to cotton to livestock as well as milk quality and wildlife. The invitational is classified as a career development event for Texas high school students.

“The reason I wanted to be in FFA was because of my brother,” said Jesus Ramirez, a Grape Creek High School FFA member. “Growing up, I saw him being super involved in FFA and see all the great things he was able to get out of it.”