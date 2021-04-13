Angelo State Honors Students selected for Fulbright Research Internships



Jazlynn Lewis (Left) & Zoey Stormes (Right)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Jazlynn Lewis of Bandera and Zoey Stormes of Keller, both students in the Angelo State University Honors Program, have been selected for 2021 Fulbright Canada – MITACS Globalink Research Internships.



Fewer than 100 of the fully-funded summer internships are awarded each year. Lewis and Stormes will spend 10-12 weeks this summer working with research teams from across the U.S. and Canada on projects supervised by Canadian university faculty members.



Lewis, a sophomore animal science major, will participate in a project titled “Understanding the role of blood flow alterations in the development of equine laminitis” led by Prof. Julia Montgomery of the University of Saskatchewan-Saskatoon.



Stormes, a junior biology major, will participate in a project titled “Examining the Role of Technology to Support Aging in Place in Rural and Northern Communities” led by Prof. Shannon Freeman of the University of Northern British Columbia-Prince George.

“It is always exciting to see students like Zoey and Jazlynn who are willing to challenge themselves and to spend the time and effort to craft competitive applications for such a prestigious internationally-recognized external fellowship,” said Dr. Shirley Eoff, Honors Program director. “Their success in this endeavor is a recognition of their academic capabilities, their work ethic and their potential to excel in their respective fields. It is also a tangible symbol of the quality of our student body and the student-centered approach of ASU faculty who willingly devote their own time and energy to providing the mentoring and the opportunities to bring out the best in our students.”



Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, this year’s internships will take place in a virtual format. However, the students will have access to the Fulbright network, as well as professional training and networking opportunities that will assist them in preparing competitive graduate school or professional applications.

Additionally, two more ASU Honors Program students have been selected for competitive summer research programs funded by the National Science Foundation.

Katie Holland of Aledo, a second-year biology major, will spend 10 weeks this summer at the Summer Research Program in Biology and Brain and Cognitive Neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Emily Maxey of Phoenix, Ariz., a sophomore physics and computer science major, will participate in the summer 2021 Research Experience for Undergraduates in Applied Computing Research in Unmanned Aerial Systems at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

