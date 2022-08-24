SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Athletics has announced that they will implement new guidelines limiting the size and type of bags that will be allowed in their venues during home athletic events in order to create a more safe environment for everyone in attendance.

According to the release, these are the following bags that will be allowed to bring into venues:

Bags or backpacks that are clear and do not exceed 12 inches long by 12 inches high by 6 inches wide;

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; and

Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or a strap, not exceeding 4 1/2 inches by 6 1/2 inches.

The release goes on to say that exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags, after inspection at any entrance.

You can click the link here for more information, which includes the full list of items prohibited by the new policy.