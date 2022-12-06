SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has announced the details pertaining to its 2023 fall commencement ceremonies where over 740 students are scheduled to walk the stage on Saturday, Dec. 10 inside the Junell Center, located at 2235 S. Jackson St.

There will be two ceremonies scheduled to take place, both of which are free and open to the public to attend. The doors to the Junell Center will open one hour prior to each ceremony.

Those who can not attend in person may also watch live on the ASU website at angelo.edu/commencement.

Below are the details for each ceremony, including times and which college will have its graduates walk the stage.

9 a.m. College of Education College of Science and Engineering Norris-Vincent College of Business College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields

12:30 p.m. Graduates of the Archer College of Health and Human Services College of Arts and Humanities College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields



According to the release by ASU, There are 27 Master of Arts, eight Master of Professional Accountancy, two Master of Agriculture, 68 Master of Business Administration, 22 Master of Education, 131 Master of Science, four Master of Science in Nursing, 19 Master of Security Studies and three Master of Social Work degrees.

Furthermore, there are 47 Bachelor of Arts, three Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences, 77 Bachelor of Business Administration, 11 Bachelor of Fine Arts, six Bachelor of Intelligence and Analysis, 49 Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, one Bachelor of Music, 176 Bachelor of Science, eight Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, 21 Bachelor of Science in Health Science Professions, eight Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, 37 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 10 Bachelor of Security Studies, and six Bachelor of Social Work degrees.