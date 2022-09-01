(KLST/KSAN)– From an empty liquor store to a fun hangout spot, the co-owners of Angelo Ale House are transforming the building into what Stephen Gossett describes as a family friendly atmosphere.

“We are not a bar; kids are welcome at all house that we are open,” Gossett said. “We just want to have a good, fun, relaxing atmosphere where people like to come, hang out, and have pizza and cold beer.”

Rusty Bartholomeo, co-owner, said construction started about five months ago. So far, they have taken down the original wall and added a bar top where people will be able to watch their pizza being made.

“We are also adding a front patio.” Bartholomeo said. “We are adding columns, brick columns and some rod iron for seating in the front patio.”

Customers can also make their way upstairs to the rooftop patio where local artists will be able to plat live music of Fridays and Saturdays.

“We are going to have a rooftop patio and that’s kind of a huge deal if you’re asking me, but we have gotten a lot of good feedback on it,” Gossett said.

The Angelo Ale House will showcase thirty craft beer taps along with five Texas wines.

“As far as self-pour in West Texas, it’s a pretty new thing so we are very excited about that,” Gossett said.

The restaurant will hold just under 100 people at a time.

“We will be able to seat roughly 35 inside, about 25-30 on our front patio and then another 40ish on the rooftop patio,” Gossett said.

Bartholomeo and Gossett said they are proud of their city, so they are working to add a Historic San Angelo feel to the restaurant. The owners expect to open their doors this fall.

“I think we are going to be really busy and we are just excited to do something where we can have a place where people can come together and come hangout, have a few beers, have a pizza and just enjoy the atmosphere,” Bartholomeo said.